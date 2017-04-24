LINCROFT: PBC HOSTS BREAKFAST AT BCC

Sponsored by Red Bank’s Pilgrim Baptist Church and a coalition of community partners, the annual Shore Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is an event designed to “draw together leaders and laity for a time of inspiration, information, encouragement and understanding.”

On the morning of Wednesday, May 17, the 2017 breakfast draws together at a location that speaks to the growing and evolving nature of the event: the Warner Student Life Center on the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College.

Beginning at 9 a.m., attendees will be able to view exhibits on community wellness issues, and hear guest-speaker presentations by a variety of clergy, civic leaders, businesspeople, public officials, educators, plus representatives of social agencies and nonprofit organizations — all of it presented under the theme of “Work Together to Impact the Communities We Serve.”

Tickets ($30 per person) can be purchased at the administrative office of Pilgrim Baptist Church (172 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank) or online via Eventbrite. Check the event’s Facebook page for details on guests and other updates, and call (732)747-2343 with any further questions.