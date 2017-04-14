RED BANK: FAMOUS AUTHOR COOKS UP LUNCH

Press release from the Northern Monmouth County Branch of AAUW

On May 11, the Northern Monmouth County Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold its Fourth Annual Scholarship Luncheon at the Molly Pitcher Inn.

Members of the community are invited to join in an afternoon filled with fun, good food and the opportunity to hear from the New York Times bestselling author, Mary Kay Andrews. The Georgia-based creator of numerous popular mysteries and other novels set in beach and coastal communities, Ms. Andrews will share stories about how she came to be an author, and how she decided to write her latest book, The Beach House Cookbook.

Scheduled for release on May 2, the latest book from the author of 24 novels (including ) holds more than 90 recipes, and represents a new kind of endeavor for the prolific writer. Funds raised from the luncheon are used to support scholarships for women pursuing higher education, and to fund special projects for local girls in middle school and high school.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research, and the Scholarship Luncheon is the perfect Mother’s Day gift for any special woman in your life. For information about the luncheon or AAUW, go here or call (732)933-4855 ext. 5 — and don’t forget the AAUW chapter’s big weekly Booksale, continuing Saturday mornings (except July and August) at Middletown’s Old First Church.