RED BANK: FOOD FEST TO PACK PARKING LOT

More than 20 local food purveyors will be present when the 2017 edition of the Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Fest commandeers the White Street municipal parking lot this Sunday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

While the recent cancellation of Riverfest has left a hole in Red Bank’s yearly segue into summer, fans of strolling smorgasbords and top-down tunes needn’t wait too long to get their festival fix — as this Sunday, the White Street municipal parking lot will be the scene for the 2017 edition of the Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Fest.

The Weeklings are among the acts taking the two stages Sunday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

Launched in 2012 as the “Red Bank International Flavour Festival,” the family-friendly downtown happening has evolved into a springtime complement to October’s Guinness Oysterfest attraction. Promoter-producer RUE Events organizes both festivals in collaboration with Red Bank RiverCenter.

Serving up its whirlwind world tour between noon and 7 p.m., the festival spotlights the culinary wizardry of some 20 Red Bank area restaurants and food purveyors — a partial list of which includes the Bistro, Boondocks Fishery, Cupcake Magician, Dish, Gaetano’s, Jamian’s, Jr.’s, Luigi’s Ice Cream, Mr. Pizza Slice, Readie’s, Siam Garden, the Tasty Trolley, Teak, Temple Gourmet Chinese, Tony’s Sausage and Tony’s Raw Bar.

Of-age attendees will also have access to an “international” selection of beers that include brews from Heineken, Amstel, Dos Equis, Strongbow and Newcastle, as well as wines from Italy, Argentina, Spain, Australia, California, and the vineyards of our own Garden State.

Then there’s the musical menu; a staggered set of eclectic acts on two stages, and a lineup that includes an encore appearance by the Weeklings, the popular project co-fronted by music-biz masters and sought after songwriter/ session cats Glen Burtnik (Beatlemania, Styx) and Bob Burger. Also making a return engagement is Remember Jones, the soulband-fronting alias of the sensational singer-actor-impresario Anthony D’Amato — performing his spot-on salute to the music of the late Joe Cocker. There’s also reggae, salsa, Scottish pipes and drums, plus two of the Shore’s most beloved veteran party bands: Brian Kirk & the Jirks and Tim McLoone and the Shirleys. Take it here for a complete schedule of live music acts.

Admission to the festival area is just a $5 donation (with kids ages 10 and under getting in free), and attendees are asked to please leave the pets at home. The designated rain date is Sunday, May 7 — the forecast as of Friday morning was for partly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s and a 30-percent chance of rain. Additional info can be obtained at the event website or by emailing [email protected]

Proceeds from the event are dedicated to the ongoing operations and programs of Red Bank RiverCenter, as well as the borough-based Parker Family Health Center and the year-round charitable endeavors of Shrewsbury-based Holiday Express.