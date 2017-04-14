RED BANK: MHA PRESENTS ANNUAL DINNER

Press release from Mental Health Association of Monmouth County

Each May, the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County (MHAMC) hosts an annual dinner to celebrate Mental Health Month, and honor individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact in the lives of Monmouth County residents.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 10, the MHAMC celebrates 67 years of providing a prevention focused support network for all in need of mental health services, when the yearly event returns to The Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank from 6 to 9 p.m. Included are hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, cash bar and a robust chance raffle during cocktail hour.

This year, MHAMC will honor the outstanding efforts of the following members of the community:

MHAMC’s 2017 Humanitarian Award will be presented to Thomas A. Schember, retired healthcare business professional of more than 30 years and current Chairman of the MHAMC Board of Directors. The Humanitarian Award is generously sponsored by Springpoint Senior Living.

Kathy Collins, LCSW is this year’s The Tony Dowling Child Advocacy Award recipient. Ms. Collins served many years on the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and has been active with several advocacy organizations and initiatives during her career. She is the founding Executive Director of MonmouthCares, a non-profit which provides care management for Monmouth County kids and families experiencing intellectual/developmental, substance use, and/or physical health challenges. Hackensack Meridian Health is the 2017 Child Advocacy Award sponsor.

Jordan Ramos-Farhat is MHAMC’s 2017 Volunteer Award recipient. Jordan is a senior at Stockton University majoring in Business Marketing, who is very active both on and off campus. As the current Public Relations Chair of Alpha Phi Delta and former President, he has put his best foot forward to be an advocate himself, and utilize the fraternity as a resource to aid in mental health support.

Gary Puma, CEO & Springpoint Senior Living will receive the 2017 Philanthropy Award. Mr. Puma and Springpoint Senior Living have consistently supported the mission of MHAMC through their generous contributions.

The Monarch Award will proudly be presented to Azalea Mendez. Azalea is a current senior at Keansburg High School and 5-year participant in MHAMC’s Time to Grow Program based in the Keansburg School District. Throughout her participation in the program, Azalea has shown tremendous growth in academics, school participation, and personal goals, and has overcome many obstacles to achieve the success she has today.

In addition to recognizing these honorees, MHAMC will install seven new members of the Board of Directors. The Operating Board welcomes Jackie Adams, Ed Johnson, Desiree J. Land, Thomas Sansevero, Tina Sasinowski-Smith, and Dr. Ramon Solhkhah. The Foundation Board welcomes William McCoy.

MHAMC would like to thank the Annual Dinner Committee for coordinating this special evening; Co-Chairs, Elizabeth Bond and Erika Woods, Michele Brucker-Collier, Kelley Dunn-O’Conner, Cathy Radeschi, and Shirley Todd.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online here. For more information or Sponsorship Opportunities, please call Ashley Pacifico at (732)542-6422 x107.