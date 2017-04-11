RED BANK: SHOPS PLAN EGG HUNT WITH HINTS

Red Bank stores and restaurants plan to hold an Easter Egg hunt this weekend. But this one’s got a twist to it.

Organized by the Red Bank Business Alliance, the Saturday afternoon event features a bit of clue-solving to get participants hopping from shop to another.

It’s going to be based on an “escape room”-type theme, suggested by Anthony Purzycki, a principal in Trap Door Escape Room on White Street, said Dorothy Ferlanti, owner of Pinot’s Palette.

Starting at 2 p.m. at Trap Door Escape Room, participants will pick up treasure maps and prewritten clues that, when solved, will lead them to various stores, which will offer a basket of eggs with prizes identified inside.

About 30 downtown shops and restaurants are participating, and “the more you find, the more you win,” said Ferlanti.

For more details, email [email protected]