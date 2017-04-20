RIVER PLAZA MAN IN HEROIC RESCUE

A Middletown man was among a group of rescuers who pulled a motorist from a submerged car following an accident in Eatontown Sunday night, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press.

Electrician John McGowan of River Plaza, seen at far left above, joined a husband-and-wife pair of Jersey City police officers and other passersby to extricate a woman from the car after it wound up in a retaining pond at Hope Road and Route 36, according to the Press account. Full details of the effort are at app.com. (Photo by Michele DeCarlo. Click to enlarge)