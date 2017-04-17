RUMSON: CALL TO ARTISTS FOR ANNUAL FAIR

The artists will commandeer the historic grounds of St. George’s Church once again on Labor Day weekend, as the annual Canterbury Art Show puts out the call to members of the creative community.

Press release from St. George’s Episcopal Church

The historic St. George’s by the River Episcopal Church has announced a call to artists for its annual Canterbury Art Show…a Tapestry of the Arts, the premier local exhibition and sale of juried and non-juried artwork. The three-day event will take place Labor Day weekend, September 2-4, with the preview Meet the Artists reception held on Friday, September 1.

Each year, over 600 works by artists from all over New Jersey and beyond are on display. All proceeds from the event directly benefit St. George’s-by-the-River and its Outreach Grants to more than 30 local agencies serving the needy of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, including Lunch Break, Family Promise, HABcore, 180 Turning Lives Around and more.

This year’s jury will include well-known local artists and well-known gallery owner. Erik Johansen has been a member of the Brookdale Community College faculty over 25 years. He is a multi-media artist and award-winning exhibitor. Carol Lynn Chetkin is the co-owner of Red Bank’s Chetkin Gallery. She and her husband Donald established the gallery in 1987 for classical, post and contemporary impressionism with special emphasis on European original fine art. The third juror is a husband and wife team artists. Tom Lulevitch is a professor of Graphic Arts at Baruch College in NYC and Sue Llewellyn is in graphics design and a recipient of multiple design awards from the Art Director’s Club of NYC.

As a new feature in addition to the art exhibition and sale, participants can submit pieces for an auction that will take place on Sunday, September 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Canterbury Art Show will again set aside a special non-juried area for art by teens.

Last year’s Best in Show winners were Mike Scherfen in Watercolor for “Romer Shoal Light” and Vince Matulewich in Digital Photography for “Pink Hibiscus.” The Award in Excellence was given to Bonnie Smith for her watercolor “Mouse.” Other winning artists were Jill Broderick, Grace Modla, Bonnie Martelli, Ellen Gavin, Paula Shipman, Austen Clements and MaryLou Shipman.

Artists are invited to go here to fill out the Artist Participation Form and register for the event. Artists may choose to submit their work for any or all of the show’s segments: the Juried Gallery, the Non-Juried Treasures, and the Non-Juried Portfolio Pieces. The 2017 registration fees and Artist Participation forms must be received no later than May 14, 2017. Participation in the Non-Juried Treasures segment is limited to the first 65 received Artist Participation forms, with payment.

For more information on the 2017 Canterbury Art show, including the Artists Prospectus, go to www.canterburyartshow.com or email [email protected]