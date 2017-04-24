RUMSON: RFH ANNOUNCES SUMMER CLASSES

Press release from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School has announced its schedule of summer academic enrichment classes for students in and out of district, as well as evening courses for adults.

Summer Session 1 for students will run Monday through Thursday from July 10 to July 20, and Summer Session 2 for students will run Monday through Thursday from August 7 to August 17.

Courses geared to incoming freshman students include “Technology in the High School Classroom,” “How to Effectively Write a 5 Paragraph Essay,” “Writing for Freshmen in History,” and “A Recipe for Success: How to Get the Most Out of High School.”

Courses are also offered for students in areas of special interest including “Broadcasting Journalism,” “Explore the World of Astronomy,” “Music Recording and Production,” and “Science behind the Music.”

For students taking the SATs, “The “Princeton Review SAT Ultimate Prep Course” includes fourteen afternoon sessions running from July 10 through August 2. It is The Princeton Review’s most intense classroom preparation option with 25 hours of instruction plus four full- length practice SATs and access to their Online Student Portal with many helpful options. A special relationship with the RFH summer program allows students to pay $899, representing a $200 discount off the regular price of $1,099.

Evening courses open to adults and students are “Ceramics Studio/Raku Firing” (July 6-25) and “Getting to Know Your DSLR Camera” (July 10-20).

Go here for more information or to register online.