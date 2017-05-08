FAIR HAVEN: THREE MOTORCYCLES HIT

Three people were hospitalized after a motor vehicle collided with three motorcycles in Fair Haven Sunday morning, police said.

According to a statement by borough police, the operator of the vehicle and two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital for treatment after the 11:18 a.m, accident, at River Road and Lincoln Avenue.

Their identities and conditions, however, were not disclosed.

Police were “still putting together” the investigation, Detective Jesse Dykstra told redbankgreen Sunday evening.

According to NJ.com, Dykstra said “the collision occurred while the driver and the motorcyclists were traveling in opposite directions on River Road, while passing through the intersection with Lincoln Avenue,” and that the three motorcyclists involved were part of a group of seven motorcycles.