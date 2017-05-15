FAIR HAVEN: POLICE REPORTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the months of March and April, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

3/1- A Maple Ave resident reported that he had received a check from a closed account for a business transaction with a Middletown resident. After being contacted by Ptl. Dwayne Reevey, payment was made in full without incident.

3/4- A Lake Ave resident reported receiving a bill from Sprint in the amount $3,686.34 for a cell phone bill. Resident reported that he nor his family members had been customers of Sprit Mobile. Fraud report was completed by S/O Michael Volker.

3/7- Matthew J. Burke, 25, Hazlet was placed under arrest following a field contact in a parking lot. Mr. Burke was found to be in possession of under 50g of Marijuana, paraphernalia and (3) assist opening knives. Subject was transported to Hdqs where he was processed and later released pending a court appearance. Cpl. John Waltz was the arresting Officer.

3/15- Frank E. Leonardo, 27, Tinton Falls was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. After arrest and search, a brown wax, believed to be Hashish was found in a small container in the front of the defendant’s pocket. Mr. Leonardo received summons for Possession of less than 5g of Hashish, DWI, Refusal to submit breath samples, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Failure to Exhibit Registration, Failure to Exhibit Insurance Card and Possession of CDS in a motor vehicle. Subject was later released pending a court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

3/24- Jordan Jacobson, 48, Asbury Park was placed under arrest after outstanding warrants out of Manalapan, Allenhurst, Wall Twp and Neptune City. A subsequent search of the defendant’s belongings yielded Heroin, a spoon and several hypodermic needles. Subject was charged and turned over to Manalapan on their warrant. Subject has a pending court appearance on Fair Haven Charges. Ptl. William Lagrotteria was the arresting Officer.

3/24- A Clay Street resident reported that an unknown subject(s) had made fraudulent purchases using the victims debit card. Ptl. William Lagrotteria took the fraud report.

3/25- Fidel Velasco-Aguilera, 34, Long Branch was placed under arrest after a $5,000.00 warrant was located for the subject out of Long Branch. Subject was processed and turned over to Long Branch Police Department where he was subsequently transported to Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

3/31- David S. Pryce, 44, Hazlet was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop after an active warrant out of Holmdel was located. The subject was transported to Hdqs were he was processed and later released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

04/02- Fair Haven resident reported that his brother had fraudulently used his name and identifiers in Maryland during an encounter with law enforcement. The victim reported receiving seven traffic summons from Maryland in relation to the event. Ptl. Eric Patton took the fraud report.

04/04- William A. Gemmel III, 45, Larkspur (CA) was placed under arrest for DWI subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Two additional summonses were issued for reckless driving and failure to observe signal. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Lagrotteria was the arresting officer.

04/05- Patrols were dispatched to a Haggers Lane address for a reported theft of jewelry and gold coins. Ptl. Patton took the report, Det. Stephen Schneider is the investigating Officer.

04/06- A Hance Road resident reported that while at the Youth Center Basketball courts and unknown actor(s) stole $120.00 in cash from his wallet. Ptl. Patton took the theft report.

04/12- Timothy P. Osmulski, 32, Tinton Falls was placed under arrest for possession of CDS subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Mr. Osmulski was charged with Possession of under 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

04/12- A Buttonwood Drive resident report that several vehicles in her driveway were entered by an unknown actor sometime during the night. A credit card was the only reported theft at the time of the report. Ptl. Christian Hostrup and S/O Michael Volker were the responding Officers.

04/12- A Park Lane resident reported that an unknown actor had entered her vehicle during the night. The theft included a wallet, pocketbook, cash and gift card worth several hundred dollars. Ptl. Jeff Jarvis took the theft report.

04/13- Carmelo Tripodi, 48, Middletown was placed under arrest for DWI subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. During the arrest Officers located illegal contraband within the vehicle that was operated by Mr. Tripodi. He was charged with Driving while intoxicated, Refusal to submit breath samples, Reckless driving, Speeding and Possession of CDS within a motor vehicle. Two criminal charges were also issued, Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Subject was later released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. William Lagrotteria and Sgt. Jesse Dykstra were the arresting Officers.

4/16- Rina M. Calderon, 32, Neptune was placed under arrest for Contempt subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation. An active arrest warrant was located for Ms. Calderon out of Ocean Township in the amount of $1,500. Mr. Calderon was released pending an Ocean Township court appearance after posting bail. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

04/18- Conor Leister, 25, Atlantic Highlands was placed under arrest for possession of CDS following a motor vehicle stop. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Speeding and Possession of CDS in a motor vehicle. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

04/20- Celeste G. Johnson, 49, Asbury Park and Cheryl R. Jackson, 48, Asbury Park were placed under arrest for Shoplifiting and transported to Monmouth County Jail where they were held pending a first appearance. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer. Little Silver Police Assisted.

04/22- An Oxford Ave resident reported that an unknown actor had fraudulently obtained a BJ’s Wholesale Club and Kohls Credit Card with his name. Ptl. Brooks Robinson took the fraud report.

04/23- Kelly L. Reed, 39, Eatontown was placed under arrest after an active warrant was located during a traffic stop. Subject was later released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

04/23- A Brookside Ave resident reported that an unknown actor was attempting to file a false tax return in his name. Cpl. John Waltz took the fraud report.

04/30- Albairis Azcona, 35, Edison was placed under arrest for an active warrant located during a traffic stop. Subject posted full cash bail before release. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.