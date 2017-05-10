A KEY EVENT FOR RBR PIANO PROGRAM

Pictured (left to right) with their Piano teacher Camille Thompson are several of the piano majors performing at Red Bank Regional’s celebratory concert on May 24: Anna Cuozzo, Jacqueline Conforti, Pieter Lootsma, Elijah Nishiura, and Griffin Perry. Playing the piano is Andrew Hall.

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

On the evening of Wednesday, May 24, the piano majors of the Visual and Performing Arts Academy at Red Bank Regional High School invite the public to a special Piano and Harp Concert at the high school on Ridge Road in Little Silver. Scheduled for 7 p.m., the event celebrates the 25th anniversary of the high school’s piano program, and showcases ten piano majors in performances of pieces from such classical masters as Chopin, Beethoven and Bach.

The student performers include piano majors Evan Bardinas (Bradley Beach), William Casey (Red Bank), Jacqueline Conforti (Millstone), Anna Cuozzo (Little Silver), Andrew Hall (Little Silver), Pieter Lootsma (Little Silver), Elijah Nishiura (Red Bank), Griffin Perry (Little Silver), Salvatore Valente (Atlantic Highlands), and Jalen Willis (Neptune City).

In addition, a Harp Ensemble including Alona Gerdes (Bradley Beach), Edith Hernandez (Red Bank), Charlotte Jansky (Little Silver), Adeline Monfil (Red Bank), and Edith Torres (Union Beach) will play ensemble pieces “Allegro” by Suzuki and “Rondeau” by Mouret.

Over the past 25 years, more than 120 students have graduated from RBR as piano majors. They have attended prestigious music schools and university music programs throughout the United States, with several having gone on to distinguished professional careers in music.

The piano program, which is accredited as a career technical academy by the state of New Jersey, includes four years of piano study with courses that include Music Theory, AP Music Theory, Advanced Music Tech, and ensemble Repertoire (with collaboration of private piano teachers). Students perform in two major concerts each year, and are required to perform four pieces each year (two memorized) from each of the five periods of Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Impressionistic, and 20th/21st Century. They also perform five ensembles pieces including duets, trios, quartets and full ensemble.

Piano majors serve as accompanists for many of the other RBR programs including choir, and jazz ensemble. They perform at numerous community events, including at the RBR Distinguished Alumni Brunch and at Piano Day for all pianists of grades 7 to 12 in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The Harp Ensemble began in 2008, with Harp Major and Harp Elective classes added in 2011.

Seniors students will also perform a quartet “Legend of the Phoenix” by Olson at the May 24 concert. Admission, available at the door, is $10 for adults or $7 for seniors and students.