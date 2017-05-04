LINCROFT: CAREER-BUILDING PROGRAM AT BCC

Press release from Brookdale Community College

Area residents interested in starting a career in construction and building are invited to participate in an accelerated, hands-on training program offered at the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College.

The program, offered through Brookdale’s new Accelerated Career and Technical Institute (ACT), provides students with 170 hours of classroom and practical training from May 30 to June 30.

Professional instructors will guide students through all aspects of the building process, including the use of tools, compatibility of materials and math-based measurements. During the course of the program, students will apply those skills while building a scaled structure from the ground up.

Students will also learn workplace skills such as interpersonal communication, resume preparation and interview skills. Successful graduates will earn the OSHA 10 for Construction credential and may be eligible for three college architecture credits.

Full or partial grant funding is available for eligible students, and veteran students may qualify for Veterans Administration benefits.

“Construction is a growing, in-demand field in the state of New Jersey,” said ACT director Joan Scocco. “This accelerated, comprehensive training program will help residents start a rewarding new career in this promising industry as quickly as possible.”

This year, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) identified construction labor and first-line supervision of construction as “in demand” occupations in the state. According to the DOL there were nearly 24,000 employed construction laborers in New Jersey in 2015, with an average salary of $49,440. First-line construction supervisors earned an average salary of more than $77,000.

The training program is open to residents with a high school or equivalency degree. To apply or for more information call Jerry Russell at 732-224-2068 or email [email protected]