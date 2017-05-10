LITTLE SILVER: NEW AMBULANCE DEBUTS

Ex-Chief MikeWelsh shows off the EMT safety restraints in a new ambulance dedicated by the Little Silver First Aid Squad Monday night.

The vehicle, built on a Ford F550 pickup chassis by Horton Emergency Vehicles, replaces a 15-year-old ambulance with one outfitted with a host of new safety features. They include airbag protection in rollovers and a “power loader” system to lift a stretcher carrying a patient weighing up to 700 pounds.

EMS Chief Thomas Smith told redbankgreen the purchase culminated a two-year effort by a volunteer committee. And it came in at a total cost to the borough of $259,950, or “$50 under budget,” said Welsh.

Mayor Bob Neff christened the ambulance with a whack of a towel-wrapped bottle of Champagne. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)