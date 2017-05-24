LITTLE SILVER: BIG SILVER FOR RBR WRITERS

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

The Creative Writing majors at Red Bank Regional High School recently learned that they earned 62 regional and one national award in the prestigious 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, an annual competition sponsored by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. Over 330,000 works were submitted by students from around the United States, of which 2,500 received awards from the Alliance.

Senior Kyle Eber of Bradley Beach earned a National Silver Award for 2017, the second year in a row in which he has taken this honor. Kyle will continue his study of creative writing at Emerson College in Boston next year.

The nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades 7–12, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards span 29 categories, which include poetry, photography, sculpture, humor, editorial cartoons, and video game design.

Pictured with their teacher are the RBR students who won awards in this year’s competition. They are (back row, left to right) Aurelia Whitehead, Belmar; Meghan Pawlak, Shrewsbury; Corbin Nielsen, Avon; Samuel Zatorski, Red Bank; Jay Izzo, Little Silver; Justin Campana, Little Silver; Giulia Dostie, Red Bank; Corey Van Huff, Neptune City; (middle row, left to right): Alma Hernandez-Sanchez, Lake Como; Alexandra Sosa, Millstone; Emily Rothberg, Shrewsbury; Phoebe Carr, Brielle; Kiera Lee, Bradley Beach; Desireé Marshall, Red Bank, Nicholette Glenn, Red Bank; Lilly Thygeson; Little Silver; (front row, left to right): Dr. Gretna Wilkinson, Morgan Almasy, Little Silver; Belinda Bohrman, Brick; Hannah Nishiura, Red Bank; Kyle Eber, Bradley Beach; Esmeralda Pita-Herrera, Red Bank; Abigail Decker, Shrewsbury; Suubi Mondesir. Red Bank. Not pictured are Ash Riegler, Union Beach; Isabel Halloran, Red Bank; Penelope Hill, Little Silver; Willow Martin, Little Silver, and Grace Cody, Shrewsbury.