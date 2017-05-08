LITTLE SILVER: K9 ISSUE SPLITS COUNCIL

Does the Little Silver police department need a dog trained in people-tracking and bomb-detection to help ensure safety at events like Little Silver Day, above?

The question of whether to create a K9 unit prompted a rare 3-3 split at the borough council during workshop discussions last month, advancing on a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Bob Neff. It’s slated for possible formal adoption Monday night.

Here’s the full agendas for the 6:30 p.m. workshop and the 8 p.m. regular meeting.

Also Monday evening, the borough First Aid Squad will dedicate a new ambulance at the firehouse on Prospect Avenue at 5:30 p.m.