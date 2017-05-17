LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the month of April, 2017, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

April 1– Marc Pines, 43, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Sayreville Municipal Court in the amount of $700.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 4– An employee from CVS Pharmacy on Prospect Ave. reported Fraud after discovering that a fraudulent prescription request was made. P.O. Andrew Smith investigated.

April 6– Lamarre Pierre-Paul, 33, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Newark Municipal Court in the amount of $300.00. P.O. Peter Giblin made the arrest.

April 6– Elvis Sanchez, Jr., 21, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for Hindering Apprehension (false name to police) and active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Long Branch Municipal Court totaling $364.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 7– Todd Rosen, 43, of West Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 7– Bridget Cassidy, 53, of Westfield, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Cranford Municipal Court in the amount of $165.00. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

April 7– A resident from Alden Terr. reported Theft after discovering that their cell phone had been stolen sometime throughout the day. P.O. Andrew Smith and P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

April 9– Guillermo Veloso, 54, of Moorestown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

April 16– Byron Hunt, 58, of Longview, TX, was arrested following a suspicious person complaint at the Little Silver Train Station for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Point Pleasant Municipal Court in the amount of $251.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 18– A resident from Essex Dr. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) opened up credit cards in resident’s name. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

April 18– A resident from Winding Way reported Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) stole the resident’s garbage can that was placed roadside overnight. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

April 24– Malcolm McDonald, 24, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a bicycle violation on Sycamore Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Deal Municipal Court in the amount of $250.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 26– A business owner on Oceanport Ave. reported Theft of Services after a service was provided and the suspect(s) failed to make payment. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

April 26– Oscar Sanchez-Recinos, 23, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Long Branch Municipal Court in the amount of $464.00. P.O. Andrew Smith made the arrest.

April 28– A resident from Garden Rd. reported Burglary after discovering that an unknown person(s) entered their home during daytime hours and removed personal belongings of value. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

April 28– Michele Searight, 42, of Tinton Falls, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop off of Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Tinton Falls Municipal Court in the amount of $251.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.