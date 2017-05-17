LITTLE SILVER: NAIL BUFF TRIES TO NAIL $20K



Little Silver manicurist and nail artist Halle Butler needs a hand.

The Northeastern University junior, now doing a beauty-industry internship in Manhattan, is one of six national semifinalists in a nail art competition sponsored by polish maker Essie.

She’ll advance to the finals if she outpolls three other contestants in online public voting that runs through Saturday, with the ultimate winner selected by a panel of judges. The top winner gets a “$20,000 partnership” with Essie.

Take it here to see how-to videos on the creation of each of the designs, including Halle’s “snakeskin” motif, above right. (Click to enlarge)