LITTLE SILVER: SIGNING TIME AT RBR

Twenty student athletes at Red Bank Regional High School committed on May 1 to play sports at the colleges of their choice next fall. Pictured (top row, left to right) are Kevin Laughlin, Shrewsbury (football, University of Richmond); Josh Horowitz, Red Bank (baseball, Millersville University); Jack Mangold, Shrewbury (baseball, Colby College); Connor McCarthy, Shrewsbury (football, Ithaca University); Chris Brannagan, Little Silver (football, Rhodes University); Mason O’Mara, Shrewsbury (baseball, George Mason); Julia Nijnens, Little Silver (girls’ outdoor track, Sacred Heart University). Also (middle row, left to right) Kevin Paz, Little Silver (boys’ lacrosse, Wagner University); Kristen Haynes, Little Silver (girls’ cross country and outdoor track, Wake Forrest University); Edith Torres, Union Beach (girls’ cross country, University of Maryland, Baltimore County); Kelsey Ballard, Little Silver (swimming, College of New Jersey); Mary Vilardi, Little Silver (girls’ lacrosse, Susquehanna University); Emily Bynoe, Shrewsbury (girls’ lacrosse, Catholic University of America); Hannah Proodian, Red Bank (girls’ soccer, Alvernia University); and (front row, left to right) Omar Steward, Red Bank (football, Lakawanna Jr. College); Tyrese Morris, Red Bank (football, Western New England University); Jalen Willis, Neptune City (Misericordia University, football); Chris Outterbridge, Red Bank (football, Sacred Heart University). Not pictured: Ryan Humelsine, Neptune (boys’ cross country and outdoor track, Rensselaer University).