LITTLE SILVER: TASTY TOWN DRAWS A CROWD

An estimated 2,000 visitors turned out on a brilliant spring afternoon for the first-ever Taste of Little Silver food and music festival Sunday, according to the Little Silver Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit that organized the event.

Check out our photos below for a taste of the event. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

 

 

Posted on May 22, 2017