M’TOWN LIBRARY PRIZES SUMMER READING

Press release from Middletown Township Public Library

Middletown teens entering grades 6 to 12 are invited to take part in the Teen Summer Reading Program at Middletown Township Public Library, presented this year under the theme Build a Better World.

From June 26 through August 18, the library is challenging middle and high school students of Middletown to read five books over the summer, with a prize awarded for every book read. Prizes include Applebees Ice Cream Sundae certificates, Chipotle meal certificates, Hole-in-One Golf gift certificates and SkyZone Jump Passes, as well as free books.

Readers who complete the five-book challenge receive a raffle ticket for Grand Prizes that include a $50 Amazon Gift card donated by The Friends of the Library, plus a trip to NYC for 4 on the Seastreak Ferry and 4 tickets to The Museum of Natural History, donated by Seastreak Ferry and The Friends of the Library.

In addition, readers can enter to win weekly raffle prizes that include a pair of tickets to the 2017 Warped Tour from the PNC Bank Arts Center; gift certificates from Jersey Mike’s Subs and Smoothie King; two tickets to any show from The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey; two tickets to both Seussical and Into the Woods at the Count Basie from Phoenix Productions; a gift basket from Duck Donuts; an all day gift certificate from Yestercades, and two tickets to the Trap Door Escape Room in Red Bank.

To qualify for additional raffle tickets, teens can complete the library’s Challenges to Build a Better World; a list of initiatives that encourage students to help out in their community over the summer.

Sign up online here starting Thursday, June 1st.

Middletown Library also offer other programs and activities for teens and tweens throughout the summer. Check the MTPL online calendar for details, or call (732)671-3700 ext. 340 for more information on signing up.