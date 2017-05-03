RBR TEENS SWEEP TOP HONORS IN CONTEST

Left to right: Red Bank Regional teacher Federica Proietti Cesaretti is pictured with her award winning RBR World Language Italian students Taylor Adams , Sirenia Tochihuitl, Raymond Soya and Liam Tyler.

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

Students and teachers at Red Bank Regional High School are always looking for opportunities to improve their skills through competitive engagements. To that end, RBR’s World Language teacher of Italian, Federica Proietti Cesaretti, entered her students in the 2017 competition sponsored by the Italian Teachers Association of New Jersey (ITANJ).

Red Bank Regional competed with with approximately 40 students from eight other high schools, submitting multi-media projects in Italian, tied to the theme of Italy’s response to climate change. When the winners were announced in April. RBR swept all three top awards, taking first, second and third place.

First Place went to Taylor Adams of Union Beach, who created a master video mixing other videos, according to her teacher, “In clear and beautiful Italian.”

Second Place was awarded to Sirenia Tochihuitl of Red Bank, who did a power point presentation using Google slides, narrating in Italian, the ways in which the country of Italy is conserving energy. She explains, “Something as simple as loading a full dishwasher to wash dishes, rather than doing them by hand, is one way.

Third place was secured by the team of Raymond Soya and Liam Tyler, both of Shrewsbury. The young men created a newscast on how Italy handles is waste and recycling and other solutions to combat this crucial global problem.

According to the ITANJ, students were judged on written text, oral expression, the use of a minimum of two technological tools, and a clear passion and enthusiasm for the Italian language. The committee stated in their contest requirements, “Students must show how Italy has impacted/contribute to the development, the preservation and safeguarding of our environment.”