ON THE GREEN: ANOTHER SOAKING POSSIBLE

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a drenching Monday, the according to the National Weather Service. And it faces a wet, grey week, too.

The workweek begins with a 90-percent chance of precipitation in the form of heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm, the NWS forecast. Up to 1.5 inches of rain may fall over the course of the day, according to a forecast issued early Monday morning. Temperatures will peak around 63 degrees.

The outlook through Thursday, as indicated above, is for damp days. Fingers crossed that sunshine returns this weekend for the Memorial Day break…

(Graphics by National Weather Service. Click to enlarge.)