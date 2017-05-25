RED BANK: BASIES GO TO RFH, RBC, RBR
Phoenix Productions exec director Tom Martini — pictured fifth from left, during the 2015 ribbon-cutting of the troupe’s new Chestnut Street headquarters — was honored with the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award during the 12th annual Basie Awards on Wednesday night. (photo by Rich Kowalski)
Students and faculty from five high schools in the greater Red Bank area were honored for excellence in high school theater productions — and the co-founder of a favorite borough-based performing arts company received a Lifetime Achievement recognition — when the 12th annual Basie Awards ceremony took place at the Count Basie Theatre on the evening of May 24.
The big winner among local schools was Red Bank Catholic High School, whose nine nominations for the spring production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Cinderella resulted in three Basie wins: for Shawn Mack (Outstanding Musical Direction), Samantha Siriani (Outstanding Supporting Actress), and Kelly Gemellaro (Outstanding Choreography, shared with Jacqui Fisher for the Middletown High School South staging of The Producers).
The High School South production of that “Springtime for Hitler” laugh-fest also brought home a Basie for Outstanding Chorus ensemble. The Tower Players of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School picked up a pair of Basie Awards for their spring musical production of Disney’s Tarzan, with Jake Rallo cited as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical, and Joe Esposito recognized for Outstanding Lighting Design (an award shared with the Long Branch High School production of In the Heights).
In the musical category, Peggy Baumgartner and Cindy Dwyer of Middletown’s Mater Dei Prep shared a Carole Malik Award for Outstanding Costume Design in the John Waters adaptation Cry-Baby (tied with a team from Matawan Regional for that school’s staging of another screen-to-stage property, Honeymoon in Vegas). And, in the dramatic category, the Costume Design award went to Jacquie Revier of Red Bank Regional High School for her work on the Arthur Miller classic The Crucible.
Tom Martini, the co-founder/ executive director (and frequent conductor of onstage 50/50 raffles) of Phoenix Productions was honored as this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award given to “individuals who have dedicated their lives to making art happen and art that matters in our community.” Relocated a couple of seasons back to an expansive new home facility on Chestnut Street, the Basie’s resident hometown theatrical troupe returns to the famous stage in July with a new revival of an old favorite, West Side Story.
The Basie Awards committee and event sponsors also issue several scholarships each year, with 2017 recipients including Sean Molicki of Mater Dei Prep (Moser Taboada Scholarship), and Kiera Kulaga of Middletown High School South (Monmouth County Freeholders Basie Scholarship for Continuing Education).
A complete list of category winners follows.
Musical Productions:
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Long Branch High School – In the Heights – Andrew D’Agostino
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School – Tarzan – Joe Esposito
Long Branch High School – In the Heights – Damian Gigantiello & Robert Rutt
Carole Malik Award for Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Matawan Regional High School – Honeymoon in Vegas – Linda Walling & Julie McKurth
Mater Dei Prep – Cry-Baby –Peggy Baumgartner & Cindy Dwyer
Outstanding Musical Direction
Red Bank Catholic High School – Cinderella – Shawn Mack
Outstanding Choreography
Red Bank Catholic High School – Cinderella – Kelly Gemellaro
Middletown High School South – The Producers – Jacqui Fischer
Outstanding All Student Orchestra
Marlboro High School – Crazy For You – Patrick M. Dalton
Outstanding Student/Adult Orchestra
Ocean Township High School – Anything Goes – Kyle Titmas
Outstanding Chorus
Middletown High School South – The Producers
Outstanding Featured Ensemble Group
Matawan Regional High School – Honeymoon in Vegas – Show Girls
Outstanding Featured Ensemble Performer
Jon Araujo – Long Branch High School – In the Heights
Eddie Hernandez – Long Branch High School – In the Heights
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Samantha Siriani – Red Bank Catholic High School – Cinderella
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Jake Rallo – Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School – Tarzan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Melissa Calicchio – Matawan Regional High School – Honeymoon in Vegas
Alexandra Cusumano – Howell High School – Legally Blonde
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Quinn Surdez – Matawan Regional High School – Honeymoon in Vegas
Outstanding Direction in a Musical
Matawan Regional High School – Honeymoon in Vegas – Linda Walling
Outstanding Production – Musical
Matawan Regional High School – Honeymoon in Vegas – Linda Walling
Dramatic Productions:
Outstanding Set Design in a Drama
Howell High School – The Diviners – Stephen Kazakoff & Colleen Greberis
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Drama
Marlboro High School – Our Town – Jim Lyle & Anthony Greco
Carole Malik Award for Outstanding Costume Design in a Drama
Red Bank Regional High School – The Crucible – Jacquie Revier
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Brooke Schindelheim – Marlboro High School – Our Town
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Robert Landi – Marlboro High School – Our Town
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
Corinne Lynch – Marlboro High School – Our Town
Emma Lewis – Marlboro High School – Our Town
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
Bradley Patchett – Howell High School – The Diviners
Outstanding Direction in a Drama
Marlboro High School – Our Town – Anthony Greco
Outstanding Production – Drama
Marlboro High School – Our Town– Anthony Greco