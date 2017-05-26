RED BANK: THREE WEEKEND DEBUTS PLANNED

The paper comes off the windows Saturday at Cos Bar, a cosmetics store opening next door to Tiffany & Co. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two new Red Bank businesses kick off their residencies, and the summer of 2017, with openings planned for the Memorial Day weekend, redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn has learned.

In addition, a longtime veteran of the town’s restaurant and bar scene is unveiling a new outdoor expansion.

Birravino’s new beer garden, above. Below, Luigi’s Ice Cream, on Broad Street. (Click to enlarge)

• Ending a 12-year vacancy, Cos Bar plans to take the paper off the windows at at 105 Broad Street Saturday, a company representative confirmed.

A chain beauty products retailer, Cos Bar took the storefront next door to (and just to the south of) Tiffany & Co., a space that’s been vacant since the now-deceased Larry Garmany moved his upscale clothing emporium next door to the former Steinbach’s department store building in 2005.

The similar-sized space on the opposite side of Tiffany in the building, which was built as a U.S. Post Office, remains vacant. Its last tenant was Rumson China & Glass.

• Luigi’s Ice Cream plans to open this weekend, according to a post on its Facebook page.

As previously reported, the business, owned by husband-and-wife Luigi Beltran and Faye Salazar-Beltran, leased the former Subway sandwich shop space at 60 Broad Street.

• Birravino on Riverside Avenue has a new beer garden, and it opens tonight, owner Victor Rallo tells Churn.

The 1,500-square-foot trelllised space, surrounded by greenery, was approved by the borough planning board in December.