RED BANK: CURCHIN ‘OPEN’ TO SUGGESTIONS

The Curchin Group accounting firm seeks input on beneficiaries for their annual “Curchin Open” indoor golf fundraising event.

Press release from The Curchin Group

The accounting firm The Curchin Group has announced that they are now accepting essay submissions to determine the nonprofit beneficiaries of the 12th Annual Curchin Open, a nine-­hole indoor miniature golf tournament.

Recognized non-­profit charities located in Monmouth and Ocean Counties are eligible to enter by writing a 250-500 word essay detailing the mission of their organization, how the funds will be used for the greater good, and why their organization should be chosen as a beneficiary charity. Local charities can visit www.curchin.com for more details about the entry process.

Essays can be submitted now and will be accepted through Monday, June 5, 2017.

The Curchin Group’s partners will select the beneficiaries by June 30, 2017, based on the quality of the essay, the reputation of the organization and the proposed use of Curchin Open proceeds.

Last year, with the support of over 50 corporate and individual sponsors and dozens of participants, the 11th Annual Curchin Open raised more $18,000 for Mary’s Place by the Sea and Monmouth County SPCA. Since the event began in 2005, the firm has raised more than $154,900.

“It gives our group great pleasure to raise money for local charities in such a fun and unique way,” said Curchin Group partner Peter Pfister.

The Annual Curchin Open takes place Wednesday, November 8 at The Curchin Group’s Red Bank office on its team-designed course. All proceeds from ticket sales and gift auctions will benefit Monmouth and Ocean County based charities, selected through the essay submission.

For further information, please call (732) 747-0500 or email [email protected]