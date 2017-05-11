RED BANK: ELECTRIC CAR SHOW SLATED

Thinking of going electric with your next car? The Red Bank Environmental Commission plans to host Red Bank Electric Car Day later this month to juice awareness of electric vehicles and other alternatives to fossil-fuel burners.

As part of the event, which won approval from the borough council Wednesday night, George Wall Ford and Circle BMW will have vehicles available for test drives. Members of an EV owners club will show off their rides and share their experiences, too.

“We expect to have most makes and types of electric cars commonly on the road today: Teslas, Chevy Bolts, Ford Focus, BMW i3, Nissan Leafs,” EC chairman Frank Corrado told redbankgreen. The event “will give people a chance to touch, feel, and compare electric cars across multiple makers and models in one place,” he said.

Representatives from Chargepoint , global network of EV charging stations and seller of home chargers, will also be present, Corrado said.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, from noon to 3 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. All parking spaces in the borough lot, and along Monmouth Street from Maple Avenue to Pearl Street, will be reserved for EVs. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)