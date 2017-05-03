RED BANK: FISH KILL INVESTIGATED

navesink fish 051415 1Dead fish at the Navesink River Rowing facility in Red Bank in 2015. Another widespread die-off of menhaden, or bunker fish, has been underway in the river in recent days, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is investigating, according to a report by NJ.com.

Similar incidents in recent years have been attributed to a natural phenomenon: bunker being driven upriver by hungry bluefish, a predator, into shallower water, where there’s less oxygen. 

 

