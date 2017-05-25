RED BANK GARAGE: BNE-CANOE PLAN

An illustration from the proposal by a partnership called BNE-Canoe. (Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Here are the highlights of the proposal for a new Red Bank parking garage submitted by BNE Real Estate Group in partnership with Canoe Brook Development, one of five developers to submit plans in response to a borough solicitation earlier this year.

BNE’s 141-unit Water’s Edge rental project project in Harrison. (Click to enlarge)

White Street Proposal

Total parking spaces: 704 in a 7.5-story (88-foot-tall) structure, plus 208 for residents located in the lower two floors of a six-story residential structure

Total housing units: 204

Commercial/office square footage: None

Ownership structure: Garage can be deeded to the borough

Here’s the complete submission, with sensitive financial information redacted by the borough.

BNE, based in Livingston, is a “a national, family-owned organization with over 60 years of experience in the development, investment and management of high-quality real estate assets,” according to its website.” The website shows dozens of projects, including multifamily housing, hotels and single-family homes.

Roseland-based Canoe Brook’s website says it is the investment arm for three families and focuses on “mid and high rise luxury rental residential properties in New York, New Jersey and the northeast corridor.”