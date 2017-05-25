RED BANK GARAGE: DOBCO PLAN

An image from the Dobco pitch. (Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Here are the highlights of the proposal for a new Red Bank parking garage submitted by Dobco, Inc., one of five developers to submit plans in response to a borough solicitation earlier this year.

Dobco was the building contractor for the Bergen Justice Center in Hackensack, which opened in March. (Rendering by RSC Architects. Click to enlarge)

White Street Proposal, dubbed Riverview’s from Red Bank (yes, with the apostrophe)

Total parking spaces: 1,010 in a five-story building

Total housing units: 177, including 35 “affordable” units in an eight-story building that also embraces the residential and retail components.

Commercial/office square footage: 38,000 SF of ground-floor retail

Ownership structure: Borough would own the parking garage and two public plazas included in the plan.

Here’s the complete submission, with sensitive financial information redacted by the borough.

Dobco, based in Wayne, lists dozens of clients, including local governments, school districts and housing authorities, on its website. The company was the building contractor for a $140 million Bergen County Justice Center and an adjacent parking garage that opened in Hackensack in March, according to Hackensack Daily Voice.