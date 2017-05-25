RED BANK GARAGE: MILL CREEK PROPOSAL

An image from the Mill Creek Residential proposal. (Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Here are the highlights of the proposal for a new Red Bank parking garage submitted by Mill Creek Residential, one of five developers to submit plans in response to a borough solicitation earlier this year.

Mill Creek’s 268-unit Modera 44 rental project in Morristown. (Click to enlarge)

White Street Proposal (not including three alternative concepts also submitted.

Total parking spaces: 779 public in an eight-story garage, plus 188 for residents

Total housing units: 170 in a six-story building.

Commercial/office square footage: none.

Ownership structure: NA

Here’s the complete submission, with sensitive financial information redacted by the borough.

Mill Creek, based in Dallas, Texas, with a New Jersey office in Bedminster, says on its website that it “develops, builds, acquires and operates high-quality apartment communities in desirable locations coast-to-coast.”

Among them is Modera 44, a 268-unit apartment building in Morristown with a 350-space parking garage. The proposal says the Red Bank project would be similar to luxury rental projects Mill Creek has built in Morristown and Parsippany.