RED BANK: HABITAT EVENT RETURNS FOR 2017

Following a successful 2016 inaugural event that collected more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County, the nonprofit’s food and wine tasting fundraiser “A Taste for Homes” returns to The Oyster Point Hotel on the evening of Monday, May 15.

Scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., the event “will showcase local restaurants, wineries, coffee and dessert specialists and will include entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, gift auction and silent auction to celebrate the impact and difference that volunteers and companies can make to provide people in the community with a decent place to live.”

Some two dozen locally based vendors and restaurants are slated to participate in the tasting event, with all proceeds going to support the organization’s efforts this year throughout their service territory that covers 83 percent of Monmouth County.

During the event the nonprofit organization will pay tribute to a set of individual and corporate honorees. Scheduled to be honored with the Corporate Citizen Award is State Farm Insurance, while the Community Development Award goes to the City of Long Branch. Receiving the Community Partner Award will be the Monmouth Corporate Park Charity Fund, while recognized with the Women Build Leadership Award will be Kate Nelson, board president and volunteer coordinator for the Freehold-based Habitat chapter.

Among the Red Bank area restaurants and vendors confirmed for the May 15 event are Ama Ristorante, Anna’s Italian Kitchen, The Bistro at Red Bank, Booskerdoo, The Danish Cafe, Danny’s Steakhouse, Kitch Organic, Lil Cutie Pops, McLoone’s Restaurants and Teak.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person and includes the food and wine tasting. Go here to purchase tickets or receive information on sponsorship packages.