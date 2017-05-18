RED BANK: TEMPS TO DROP BY WEEKEND

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a second day of unseasonably warm temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. But the stifling heat should ease through the weekend.

The thermometer showed temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday, and the same is expected Thursday, according to the forecast. Skies will be most sunny.

Here’s the NWS forecast through the weekend:

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.