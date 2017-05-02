RED BANK: LAST CALL FOR FEST ENTRIES

Press release from Indie Street Film Festival

Attention independent filmmakers – Sunday, May 7 is the final submissions deadline for the second annual Indie Street Film Festival (ISFF), set for July 26-30, 2017.

Taking place at multiple theatrical venues in Red Bank — including the historic Count Basie Theatre, the Two River Theater, Bow Tie Cinema and Red Bank Middle School — the festival will host attendees from around the world, but will maintain the grit and hard-working attitude that both New Jerseyans and Independent filmmakers have shared for decades.

Festival organizers are looking for Narrative Features, Documentaries and Short Films (narrative, documentary and animation) that highlight innovative storytelling and quality production value, in spite of restrictive budgets, including “Jersey Films” either shot in New Jersey or made by filmmakers from the Garden State. Submissions are being accepted online through Withoutabox and FilmFreeway.

During the inaugural Indie Street Film Festival in 2016, attendees enjoyed 75 independent films from 30 different countries. Artists and their work included everything from submissions by New Jersey residents on the rise to notable and award-winning industry filmmakers like Ira Sach’s Little Men, Danny DeVito’s Curmudgeons, Jim Cumming’s Thunder Road, Adam Irvine’s Off the Rails and Chad Hartigan’s Morris From America. Panel discussions, Q&A’s with filmmakers, live art, a community mural project, and music performances all added to the debut event.

“The cost of submissions is minimal with huge potential returns for talented filmmakers looking to break out and receive critical notice and recognition,” said Jay Webb, founder of the Indie Street Film Festival. “Winners will receive one week theatrical screening in New York City and the option to be included on the Indie Street VOD platform as a partner filmmaker.”

“Official selections will receive All Access Passes to attend film festival screenings, parties, workshops, and panels with industry experts, opportunities to have a targeted ad campaign designed by the Indie Street team for the future online release of your film, a workshop during the film festival on our cooperative distribution model and distribution opportunities through Indie Street and our partner platforms,” Webb added.

Indie Street, the world’s first co-op distribution brand — a VOD platform that unites the most talented self-distributing filmmakers to share audiences, resources, and company profits — is already home to award-winning members who hold honors from Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca film festivals. ISFF aims to discover the most innovative and resourceful storytellers, while also presenting special screenings that celebrate the best in Independent Cinema, past, present and future.

For more information about the festival, including film submissions, sponsorship and partner opportunities, or to purchase festival passes at Early Bird Prices, please visit www.indiestreetfilmfestival.org. You can also follow news from the festival at www.facebook.com/IndieStreetFilmFestival.