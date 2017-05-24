RED BANK: ROLLIN’ OUT OF THE RIVER

Father John Lock and sexton Alonzo Copeland of Trinity Church in Red Bank took it upon themselves to retrieve a heavy trash barrel and other debris from the Navesink River shoreline along Riverside Gardens Park at low tide Tuesday afternoon.



Though the barrel is borough property, and Coleman’s day job is with the town’s public utilities department, they didn’t mind taking care of the removal themselves, Lock told redbankgreen.

“It’s like if you see a piece of trash on the ground. You don’t call the borough. You just pick it up,” he said. “It’s just being part of a community.” (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)