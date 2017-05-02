RED BANK: RESTAURANT PLAN STILL IN FLUX

A rendering shows the proposed roof deck on the former 10th Ave. Burrito Company building, as seen from Union Street. (Rendering by Michael Unger. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

After two planning board hearings, a proposal to convert the former 10th Ave. Burrito Company space in Red Bank to an upscale seafood restaurant remained undecided Monday night.

Still at issue: the impact of a planned roof deck on residences in the condo building next door.

The latest proposal called for a roof with retractable skylight covers and roll-up doors facing the Navesink. (Rendering by Michael Unger. Click to enlarge.)

A third round of designs for the remodeled building, at 26 West Front Street, were unveiled, this time showing extensive use of skylights in a dining area overlooking the Navesink River.

As they did in March, lawyer Rick Brodsky and other representatives of the restaurant, to be called 26 West on the Navesink, depicted it as a place of “polished, casual, upscale dining.” In contrast to the building’s longtime former use as a nightclub, the restaurant would feature only “background-type music,” said manager Steve Valentine.