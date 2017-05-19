RED BANK: REFACING… AND RE-FOOTING

The former Doc Shoppe at 43 Broad Street has been rebranded Red Sole, and now includes sneakers among its footwear offerings. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

This edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn includes items about a sneaker store, a liquor store, an ice cream shop and a restaurant.

If there’s a common thread through all, its branding and rebranding.

The makeover of the former 10th Ave. Burrito space at 26 West Front Street is underway, even as hearings continue on plans for rooftop dining. Below, Luigi's Ice Cream has begun branding its new space at 60 Broad Street.

• The former Doc Shoppe at 30 Broad Street is now Red Sole.

Churn previously reported that Doc Shoppe founder Dean Ross had handed over the business to partner Keith Glass, but that turns out not to be quite accurate. Ross is still involved, now as a minority owner, and Doc Shoppe’s shoe offerings, including its eponymous Dr. Martens line, are still available, taking up about half the selling space, Glass, said.

What’s new is that the other half is now sneakers: Nike, Adidas, Vans and more.

Glass, a longtime agent for professional basketball players and former coach of the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional boy’s basketball team who has brought his sons Tyler and Luke into his agency, said they plan to bring some clients from both the basketball and football worlds to the store for promotional events.

• The Spirits Unlimited liquor store on Newman Springs Road has been rebranded as Circus Wines, Beer and Spirits. Ditto for another one on Route 35 in Middletown and a third in Sea Girt.

All are owned by the Azzolina and Scaduto families, third-generation owners of the Super Foodtown on Broad Street and other supermarkets under the Food Circus umbrella.

Other Spirits Unlimited stores, which operate under separate ownership, retain the name.

• Even as zoning board hearings continue on their proposal for rooftop dining, the owners of 26 West Front Street are moving ahead with renovations to convert the former 10th Ave. Burrito Company space to an upscale seafood restaurant called 26 West on the Navesink.

Among other changes, the building’s exterior is getting a makeover, with a new skin of wood shingles to mimic the historic feel of the Monmouth Boat Club and North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club just down Boat Club Way, owner Greg Milano previously told redbankgreen.

The hearing on the rooftop dining plan, which is being contested by condo owners next door, is scheduled to resume June 5.

• Luigi’s Ice Cream is making progress in its transition from a truck to a brick-and-mortar store. As previously reported, the business, owned by husband-and-wife Luigi Beltran and Faye Salazar-Beltran, leased the former Subway sandwich shop space at 60 Broad Street.

The unusual recessed entryway of the store now features some bold, colorful graphics reminiscent of those that covered the couple’s ice cream truck, which works the food festival circuit.