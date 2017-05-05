ON THE GREEN: A WET FRIDAY FORECAST

The Greater Red Bank Green could get up to an inch and a half of rain Friday, with temperatures peaking in the low 60s and winds of about 20 mile per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the NWS outlook through the weekend:

Friday Night Showers. Low around 59. South wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.