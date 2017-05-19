RUMSON: BIG HONOR FOR RFH’S DELLETT

Press release from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

Special Education teacher Jen Dellett has been selected as Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School Educator of the Year. The announcement was made on May 12 by RFH Principal Dr. Tracy Handerhan, joined by French Teacher Christine Berg, last year’s recipient of the annual honor.

Dellett has been teaching at RFH for ten years, where she started as an Inclusion teacher and then taught Resource English prior to her current assignment in the Multiply Disabled Program.

Noteworthy activities and aspects of the Multiply Disabled program at RFH include:

• The addition in May 2016 of Violet, an adorable golden-doodle Therapy Dog who is a daily presence in the classroom, where students work with their teachers to help care for her and take ownership, promoting independence and life skills

• Weekly visits by RFH Multiply Disabled students to the nearby Deane Porter grammar school to read with “buddies,” helping both sets of students gain confidence and reading skills as well as build friendships.

• Student participation in the creation and care of the RFH Community Garden; including the germination of seeds, the planting and tending of 15 beds of crops, and the use of the resulting produce in Life Skills Recipes as well as in school lunches.

• The Trout Project, during which trout is harvested from eggs and released to the wild near the end of the school year.

• Service Learning Projects including a Coat Drive for “Jersey Cares,” as well as participation in the Blessing Bag Brigade project providing daily essentials to the homeless in New York City.

A Special Education teacher for 15 years, Dellett also started a community-based Special Olympics Track and Field team this year.

“During the past two years, I have had the pleasure of teaching the Multiply Disabled Program,” said Dellett. “In this program our students have made great strides socially and academically, and have also gained much independence.

“I would be remiss in speaking about the Multiply Disabled Program without mentioning my incredible instructional aides Victoria Vaughan, Debbie Bauers, and Anna Appleman — each day they play a critical role in all successes.”