RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for April, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

4/2/17 – Christopher Defelice, 26, of Red Bank was arrested for Eluding by Ptl. Michael Berger.

4/6/17 – Daniel Pilszak, 34, of South Amboy was arrested for Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card by D/Sgt. Christopher Isherwood.

4/9/17 – A 16 year old Juvenile from Oceanport was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for DUI, on Club Way.

4/12/17 – Marquell Nichols, 26, of Neptune Township was arrested by Ptl. Cody Lovgren for two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

4/13/17 – Hannah Losavio, 18, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt.

4/19/17 – Joseph Ortiz, 46, of Eatontown was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

4/20/17 – Matthew Scoble, 44, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

4/24/17 – Matthew McDonagh, 48, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.