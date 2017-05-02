RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for April, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

4/2/17 – Christopher Defelice, 26, of Red Bank was arrested for Eluding by Ptl. Michael Berger.

4/6/17 – Daniel Pilszak, 34, of South Amboy was arrested for Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card by D/Sgt. Christopher Isherwood.

4/9/17 – A 16 year old Juvenile from Oceanport was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for DUI, on Club Way.

4/12/17 – Marquell Nichols, 26, of Neptune Township was arrested by Ptl. Cody Lovgren for two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

4/13/17 – Hannah Losavio, 18, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt.

 4/19/17 – Joseph Ortiz, 46, of Eatontown was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

 4/20/17 – Matthew Scoble, 44, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

 4/24/17 – Matthew McDonagh, 48, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.  

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
