SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of May 13 to May 19 , 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

Judith L. Crescente, female age 43 of Lincroft was arrested for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Ieterrah L. Grimes, female age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 5/17/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl Tyler Fox.

Jennifer M. Dawsey, female age 24 of Newark was arrested on 5/17/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Firdous Z. Abdullah, female age 32 of Farmingdale was arrested on 5/18/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Paul J. Bode, male age 52 of Toms River was arrested on 5/18/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Eleanor Mancle, female age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 5/18/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.