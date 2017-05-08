SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of April 8 to May 5 , 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of multiple Vehicle Burglaries in the area of Patterson Ave on 4/17/17. Unknown subject(s) entered and removed property from several unlocked vehicles. Damages totaling $1,613.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Assault and Terroristic Threats in the are of Radio Shack, Broad Street on 4/23/17. Victim reports unknown subject threatened and assaulted employee. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 5/2/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) stole multiple checks from business then proceeded to forge and cash the same. Damages totaling $5,615.00. Det. Sgt. James Ramsey investigating.

Arrests

Renee K. Maskin, female age 38 of Metuchen was arrested on 4/11/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Jay V. Newcomb, male age 67 of Deal was arrested on 4/11/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Ave by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Eusebio Tecalero-Varela, male age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 4/11/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Daniel R. Mentel, male age 24 of Fair Haven was arrested on 4/15/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Heriberto Cervantes-Gonzalez, male age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 4/16/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Daniel B. Gilham, male age 36 of Brick was arrested on 4/16/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Monroe Ave by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Alexis R. Hancock, female age 21 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 4/18/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Jagel Ramirez, male age 27 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 4/19/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Tyshon H. Hawkins, male age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 4/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Louis Iannicelli, male age 46 of Toms River was arrested on 4/20/17 for Theft by Deception in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Alexander P. Madden, male age 23 of Ocean Twp. was arrested on 4/22/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Isaiah C. Crudup, male age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 4/22/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Jason L. Cannella, male age 28 of Toms River was arrested on 4/23/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Ave by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

John K. Brown, male age 34 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 4/28/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Special Law Enforcement Officer Kyle Ludwig.

Louis Iannicelli, male age 46 of Toms River was arrested on 5/3/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Michael J. Ferrara, male age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 4/29/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Lori E. Winn, female age 47 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 5/2/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Sgt. Adam Cerminaro.

Marc D. Steinberg, male age 46 of Long Branch was arrested on 5/2/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Christopher R. Cornetto, male age 34 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 5/4/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Antonio R. Monaco, male age 37 of Union Beach was arrested on 5/4/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.