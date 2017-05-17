SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of May 6 to May 12 , 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Theft in the area of Radio Shack, Broad Street on 5/7/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Ryan Cullinane investigating.

Report of Identity Theft and Forgery in the area of Obre Place on 5/8/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) attempted to extract funds by way of fraudulent emails. Det. Sgt. James Ramsey investigating.

Report of Burglary and Criminal Mischief in the area of Alameda Court on 5/11/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained entry to residence, damaged property and removed various items. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Arrests

Casey M. Parsley, female age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 5/6/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Matteo P. Debenedetti, male age 24 of Mt. Arlington was arrested on 5/10/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Guy A. Kinsey, male age 54 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 5/10/17 for Posession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Dominick Gulizio, male age 53 of Middletown was arrested on5/11/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Tyshawn Jones-Alicea, male age 21 of Neptune was arrested on 5/12/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Christopher Edwards, male age 42 of New York, NY was arrested on 5/12/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

