RED BANK: SCHOOL TO GET 500 BOOKS

[Press release from the Office of the Governor, June 9, 2017] Supporting the development and enhancement of student reading skills, First Lady Mary Pat Christie announced today that Red Bank Primary School in Red Bank is receiving 500 books as part of the 11th annual Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge. Last year, 43 Governors' Spouses, Governors and Lieutenant Governors participated as Reading Ambassadors for the summer program.

“I’m so pleased to serve once again as a Scholastic Reading Ambassador to help reinforce the important role that summer reading plays in learning,” said First Lady Mary Pat Christie. “Reading is such a powerful mechanism that can inspire, motivate and encourage children to be successful in school and in life. I am excited that the students of Red Bank Primary School will have an additional opportunity to experience the joy of reading through this wonderful initiative.”

The Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is a free program that encourages children to continue to read during the summer months in order to avoid the “summer slide” — learning losses which can occur when school is not in session. Ensuring that children have access to books during these months is critical to enhancing reading achievement.

“Summer slide” accounts for as much as 85 percent of the reading achievement gap between lower income students and their middle-and upper-income peers, according to Scholastic. Having children stick to a reading routine during the summer break is crucial to strengthening reading proficiency. For every minute a child reads, he or she is enhancing those reading skills.