RED BANK: SOMETHING BREWING AT TRIUMPH?

No, that was not a space-age bumper-car ride being assembled outside Red Bank’s West Side Lofts Tuesday. Rather, it was vat-delivery day at Triumph Brewing Company, the long-brewing restaurant and brew pub.

Approved along with the 91-apartment Lofts project in 2011, Triumph has been under construction for the better part of two years. In that time, it has undergone extensive interior design revisions, redbankgreen has learned.

We still don’t know when it will open — owner Adam Rechnitz remains characteristically mum. But our last bit of intel was that the opening would follow delivery of the tanks by about six weeks, for whatever that’s worth.

Rechnitz, who co-founded New Jersey’s first purpose-built brewpub, also called Triumph Brewing, in downtown Princeton nearly 25 years ago, is the son of Bob and Joan Rechnitz, who founded the Two River Theater, located next door to the West Side Lofts. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)