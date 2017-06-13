SHREWSBURY: HISTORIC PLAQUE REDEDICATED

Left to right: Local NSDAR chapter Vice Regent Deborah Hvizdos, Lillian Nemcik, Elizabeth Dunnell, Chaplain Jo Ann Mazzucca, Jacob Rue, and Regent Kathleen Evans rededicate a restored bronze plaque marking the historic Delaware Trail, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Shrewsbury’s Patriot’s Isle.

Press release from Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter, NSDAR

In 1935, a bronze plaque was set on a sycamore tree located on Patriot’s Isle, at the Four Corners intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Broad Street in Shrewsbury. Planted by early colonists, the tree served to mark the Delaware Trail, used by the area’s Native American inhabitants — and later by George Washington’s troops, as they marched through New Jersey during the Revolutionary War campaign.

On Memorial Day, May 29, the refurbished bronze plaque was reinstalled near the site of its historic host tree, by members of the Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

Presented in conjunction with the borough’s annual Memorial Day observance, the rededication ceremony saw the officers of the Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth chapter joined by area resident Jacob Rue, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the great grandson of Mrs. Jacob Rue, the Chapter Regent who presided at the 1935 ceremony (pictured above).

The Plaque’s inscription reads: “The sycamore planted by the early colonists of New Jersey marks the Delaware trail used by the Indians and later by Washington’s troops on the Burlington path, memorialized by Monmouth Chapter D.A.R. June 28, 1935.” For more information on the Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter NSDAR, contact [email protected]