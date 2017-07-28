SHREWSBURY: NEW PRESIDENT AT CYMCA

Laurie Goganzer has been named new president and CEO at The Community YMCA, succeeding Rhonda Anderson.

Press release from The Community YMCA

On July 19, after an extensive nationwide search, the Board of Directors at The Community YMCA unanimously appointed Laurie Goganzer of Chula Vista, CA, as the new president and chief executive officer for the 143-year-old nonprofit organization, which serves 20,000 people in Monmouth County.

A native of Manahawkin in Ocean County, Goganzer has 25 years of experience in the Y movement, with a strong track record of helping to advance the mission impact and financial health of YMCAs. She will officially take on her new responsibilities on September 11 — succeeding Rhonda Anderson, who served as president and CEO for five years, and who accepted a position in May as chief operating officer of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, NC.

Since 2015, Goganzer has served as regional vice president at the YMCA of San Diego County, the second largest Y in the country with an operating budget of $180 million. From 2003 to 2015, Goganzer worked at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, where she held various positions including senior vice president, group vice president, executive director and operations executive. She began working for the YMCA in 1992 as a program director at the Tarrytown YMCA in New York, and went on to work as an associate executive director at the Rye YMCA before moving to California. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from The King’s College in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

“I am excited to join The Community YMCA and its team of cause-driven staff, volunteers and partners to continue carrying out the Y’s mission of strengthening communities,” Goganzer said, adding that she and her family look forward to relocating to the Garden State. “I have dedicated my entire career of over 25 years to the Y’s mission, and am honored to be given this opportunity to share my passion for this important work with The Community YMCA.”