RED BANK: WINTER ROARS ONCE AGAIN

A day after temperatures climbed into the mid-60s, winter roared back to life Monday morning, leaving a forsythia shrub on Prospect Avenue in Red Bank laden with snow.

Worse for drivers, the wet snow made for sloppy and slippery conditions, with several minor accidents reported by local police.

The Weather Channel forecasted a brief changeover to rain around noon before skies become partly cloudy, with temperatures around 40 degrees melting the remaining mush. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)