The intersection of Drs. Parker Boulevard and Bridge Avenue in Red Bank got a new look earlier this week: an eye-popping, curb-to-curb road painting that looks something like a cross between the national flags of Brazil and Kazakhstan.

What’s Going On Here? Click ‘read more’ for the answer. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The paint job is part of a “tactical urbanism” project, Councilwoman Kate Triggiano said at Wednesday’s council meeting.

“It’s painted in a creative manner to help ease traffic and make that area work better,” she said.

Business Administrator Ziad Shehady tells redbankgreen that the paint job is part of a demonstration project under a Sustainable Jersey grant obtained through the Environmental Commission that paid for professional and technical services.

Some of the input came from graduate students at the Voorhees Transportation Center at Rutgers, who were expected to be onsite Thursday to talk to pedestrian and motorists about the markings, Triggiano said.

Work on the project isn’t completed, Shehady said. It will also include the placement of cones and bollards to keep motorists from parking too close to the corners, unlawful activity that impairs what traffic engineers call “sight triangles,” he said.

In addition, the center circle in the intersection is slated to have “rays of sunshine” added, Councilman Ed Zipprich said.