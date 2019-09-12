RED BANK: WIRE SNIP SNAPS UTILITY POLE

No injuries were reported, and power was not immediately affected, after a utility pole snapped and fell against a building on English Plaza in Red Bank Thursday afternoon.

According to deputy fire chief Bobby Holiday, JCP&L crews were already on scene, preparing to remove pole on the opposite side of White Street, when a contractor cut a dormant alarm-box wire between the two, causing the second pole to snap shortly before 1 p.m.

The work was part of a summer-long streetscape project for English Plaza and a portion of White Street now nearing completion. Above right, a utility crew working on the affected pole on August 27. (Photos John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)