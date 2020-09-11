ON THE GREEN: IN MEMORY

September 11 2001 memorial gif

Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank Green died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Let’s not forget those who died, and the families and friends left with holes in their hearts. For information about local commemorations, click here.

Posted on September 11, 2020 at 12:01 am, filed under Featured, History, LITTLE SILVER, MIDDLETOWN, Misc. Events, People, RED BANK, RUMSON, SEA BRIGHT, SHREWSBURY, TINTON FALLS, World Affairs and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.